A math-nificent win

HYDERABAD: City prodigy Neelakantha Bhanu has made us proud again. He made it to the Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2022’ list. In an interview with CE, the ‘Fastest Human Calculator’ speaks about his ultimate dream, goal of allaying math phobia & more

Congratulations! How do you feel having been enlisted among Forbes Asia 30 under 30?

It’s my great pleasure to know that I’ve been featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List for our work at Bhanzu. It would not have been possible without the strong support from my talented team. We want every child to realise the potential of their mind and help them transition from fearing math to having a deeper understanding of the universe through math.

What does this win mean to you?

It means a great deal to me. When I started teaching Math, I never imagined that one day I’ll be featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list. Even when I became the World’s Fastest Human Calculator, I never really imagined I would make it on this list. I’ve always drawn immense inspiration from and followed the journey of the people who have already been featured on this list. Now, I hope my journey will inspire others to overcome their obstacles and shoot for the stars.

Looking back on how and where you started (childhood, the Olympiad, to the beginning of your entrepreneurial journey and now), what are some things you’ve learnt, realised and cherished?

I’ve learnt and grown a lot in the past few years. One of the best things I’ve learned is the power of practice. There’s a perception that “you’re either born with it or you don’t have it” but that’s far from the truth. With ample practice and dedication, it’s possible to achieve seemingly impossible tasks and do anything you want. When I was 13, I was told that there is no future in being a mental math competitor. However, I am grateful to have wonderful mentors and family members to keep me motivated and on track with my goals. As a 17-year-old, I set on a journey to find better ways to teach math to students across the world. 500+ stage shows, 22 countries, 1,000+ students, 1,000+ critics later, here we are, making an actual difference in the way kids learn math.

How do you think Hyderabad has been faring: math and market-wise?

Hyderabad is a great place, both ways. I can vouch for it because I started my journey here as an entrepreneur and have done the biggest project for the Telangana government during Covid-19. I’ve seen that Hyderabadis are rising and doing a lot more in the times to come. We’ve also had a good list of Forbes 30 under 30 people here. Market-wise, a Hyderabad-based startup like Bhanzu will also go above and beyond. Mathematics-wise, I think South India and especially Hyderabad, has always been the power centre. I’ve studied here, so it’s been fantastic.

What’s new and what’s next?

Bhanzu fundamentally believes in enriching the power of students’ innate cognitive abilities. We are already on our way to helping students enrolled with us become four times quicker and better at maths through my innovative curriculum.

In the coming few months, we will be scaling our operations globally and are preparing ourselves for that. We are also developing our tech infrastructure to facilitate an enhanced learning experience for our students. We are changing the way maths is taught through a personalised, AI-aided methodology to build confidence in students by making them apply maths in the real world.

Finally, what’s your ultimate dream?

The ultimate dream has always been to eradicate math phobia and help students become even more confident at what they’re doing through a better understanding of math. 3 out of 4 students suffer from math phobia in some form or another. I think they have never been exposed to math in a fun and relatable manner. We want to break the perception that math is tough, theoretical and not for everyone. And, we want to do it without promoting rote memorisation, shortcuts, tricks, or any short-term solutions.

The journey from being a regular math competitor to being an entrepreneur was a fairly good one. I’ve always been attracted to businesses to understand what they do as I come from a business family myself. So, I’ve always been looking forward to it. Being lauded for my entrepreneurial efforts feels very nice because it’s a win for the entire Bhanzu team. It motivates me even further as I believe building an enterprise is the best way to impact globally than just being a solo influencer. When you’re an organisation bigger than yourself, you can impact the global landscape in a much better manner.