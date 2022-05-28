STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boy dies as groom drives through wedding procession

Meanwhile, a few hundred metres away from Mallesh’s residence, the car driver  left the vehicle to attend nature’s call. 

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, 13-year-old Dubbaka Sai Charan died after being run over by a car during a wedding procession at Chandur in Nalgonda district.As the driver got down from the vehicle, bridegroom Dubbaka Mallesh tried driving the vehicle and in the process, lost control of the vehicle and ran over the crowd which was dancing to music. 

While six persons were injured in the incident, Charan died on the way to hospital.  The groom was also injured in the incident.Chandur sub-inspector A Naveen Kumar said a case is registered against Mallesh and investigation is underway.Police are also trying to find out if Mallesh has a valid driving licence after Sai Charan’s family alleged that he does not know how to drive.

Dubbaka Mallesha, a resident of Gattupalla near Chandur got married in Narayanpur village. After the wedding, he along with his wife were returning to Gattuppal. As they entered the village, relatives received them in a procession, dancing to loud music. 

Meanwhile, a few hundred metres away from Mallesh’s residence, the car driver  left the vehicle to attend nature’s call. Then Mallesh moved into the driver’s seat and started driving the vehicle. He lost control of the vehicle and ran over the dancing crowd.

