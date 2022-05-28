Convicted killer accused in 14 murder cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Erukali Srinivasulu, who was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday by Additional District Magistrate Court at Gadwal in a 2019 murder case, is an accused in at least 15 murder cases, including killing his brother around 15 years ago. However, this was only the second case in which he was found guilty by the court.

While a murder case reported at Kothakota in Wanaparthy district is under trial, all others ended in acquittal due to lack of evidence against him. In the Devarakadra case, Srinivasulu’s wife Salamma was arrested for being the receiver of stolen jewellery, but acquitted due to lack of evidence against her. Srinivasulu killed his brother in 2007 at Thimmajipet in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. In this case, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, but was released for good behaviour while serving the sentence and recruited to work in a fuel station run by the prisons department.

In December 2019, an unidentified woman’s body was found in Devarakadra. Based on several clues, police identified the culprit as Srinivasulu and arrested him. On inquiry, police unearthed his criminal past which included murder of 14 women and his brother, all of which in different parts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.