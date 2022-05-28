GHMC to complete road repair works by June 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With monsoon round the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked the road cutting agencies to complete all road restoration works by June 1. The civic has also imposed a blanket ban on road cuttings, including 500-km plus main roads under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) maintained by the private agencies, till the end of October.

These instructions have been sent to all the road cutting departments that have dug up roads and pavements for various works, including laying underground cables, power lines, water and sewage pipelines and gas pipelines. As part of its pre-monsoon preparedness in the city, all the superintendent engineers, executive engineers and others officials have been instructed to complete trench filling by stone dust and temporary restorations at the earliest.

The civic body also asked the departments to ensure that pending further works if any to be completed post monsoon. The civic body, according to officials, issued these instructions with an objective to ensure that the residents and commuters do not face any inconve n i e n c e during monsoon. While asking the executive engineers to take necessary action in this regard, the GHMC also said that they will be held responsible, along with the agencies and departments, if these instructions are found to be violated.

