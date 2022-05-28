STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to complete road repair works by June 1

The civic body also asked the departments to ensure that pending further works if any to be completed post monsoon.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon rain

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With monsoon round the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked the road cutting agencies to complete all road restoration works by June 1. The civic has also imposed a blanket ban on road cuttings, including 500-km plus main roads under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) maintained by the private agencies, till the end of October.

These instructions have been sent to all the road cutting departments that have dug up roads and pavements for various works, including laying underground cables, power lines, water and sewage pipelines and gas pipelines. As part of its pre-monsoon preparedness in the city, all the superintendent engineers, executive engineers and others officials have been instructed to complete trench filling by stone dust and temporary restorations at the earliest.

The civic body also asked the departments to ensure that pending further works if any to be completed post monsoon. The civic body, according to officials, issued these instructions with an objective to ensure that the residents and commuters do not face any inconve n i e n c e during monsoon. While asking the executive engineers to take necessary action in this regard, the GHMC also said that they will be held responsible, along with the agencies and departments, if these instructions are found to be violated.

Readying for the rains

The civic body, according to officials, issued these instructions with an aim to ensure that residents and commuters do not face any inconvenience during monsoon

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp