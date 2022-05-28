STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Neeraj murder case: Three more suspects arrested

However, the police have not find any evidence to prove the involvement of Sanjana’s parents in the murder plan. 

Published: 28th May 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The investigations into the murder of Neeraj Panwar, who was killed by his wife’s relatives led to the arrest of three more persons. With this, the total number of persons arrested in the case rose to seven. The interrogation of the four persons who were arrested in the case helped police unearth the involvement of the other three persons identified as Abhinandan, Mahesh and Prashanth in the murder plan. 

The police had arrested four cousins of Sanjana, wife of Neeraj Panwar, who was brutally stabbed in front of his father Rajender Panwar on May 20, within 24 hours of his murder. A city court had granted the police four days custody of the accused. The involvement of more persons in the murder was unearthed during their interrogation. However, the police have not find any evidence to prove the involvement of Sanjana’s parents in the murder plan. 

Meanwhile, parents of the five accused have approached the Human Rights Commission expressing displeasure over the way the police investigation is progressing. Raising suspicion over the treatment of the accused persons, they have sought the Commission’s intervention to ensure a free and fair investigation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Murder Case Neeraj Panwar
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp