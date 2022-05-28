Neeraj murder case: Three more suspects arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The investigations into the murder of Neeraj Panwar, who was killed by his wife’s relatives led to the arrest of three more persons. With this, the total number of persons arrested in the case rose to seven. The interrogation of the four persons who were arrested in the case helped police unearth the involvement of the other three persons identified as Abhinandan, Mahesh and Prashanth in the murder plan.

The police had arrested four cousins of Sanjana, wife of Neeraj Panwar, who was brutally stabbed in front of his father Rajender Panwar on May 20, within 24 hours of his murder. A city court had granted the police four days custody of the accused. The involvement of more persons in the murder was unearthed during their interrogation. However, the police have not find any evidence to prove the involvement of Sanjana’s parents in the murder plan.

Meanwhile, parents of the five accused have approached the Human Rights Commission expressing displeasure over the way the police investigation is progressing. Raising suspicion over the treatment of the accused persons, they have sought the Commission’s intervention to ensure a free and fair investigation.