NSUI activists requesting postponement of TET exam taken into custody at Minister's residence 

In view of the RRB exam scheduled on June 12, the student activists felt that both the exams scheduled on the same date would affect the prospects of youth appearing for TET exam.

Published: 28th May 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Home Minister Sabita Indra Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NSUI activists who went to Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy's residence in Srinagar Colony to submit their representation to her requesting postponement of TET exam scheduled on June 12 were taken into custody by police personnel stationed there. The activists led by NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat were shifted to Banjara Hills police station on Saturday morning. 

"Despite seeking an appointment of the education minister several times, there was no response. When we went to submit the representation in a peaceful manner, we were taken into custody," said Venkat. 

