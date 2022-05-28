NSUI activists requesting postponement of TET exam taken into custody at Minister's residence 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NSUI activists who went to Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy's residence in Srinagar Colony to submit their representation to her requesting postponement of TET exam scheduled on June 12 were taken into custody by police personnel stationed there. The activists led by NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat were shifted to Banjara Hills police station on Saturday morning.

In view of the RRB exam scheduled on June 12, the student activists felt that both the exams scheduled on the same date would affect the prospects of youth appearing for TET exam.

"Despite seeking an appointment of the education minister several times, there was no response. When we went to submit the representation in a peaceful manner, we were taken into custody," said Venkat.