Nurturing art, artists & authenticity

HYDERABAD: A space that is nestled in the heart of Secunderabad has given artistes a place they can call home. From finding to showcasing and enhancing their talent, Our Sacred Space did more than just support artistes. The place today completes a decade of motivating and inspiring artistes and audiences from all walks of life. The place grew with the changing trends and adapted to a culture that is people and nature friendly. On the occasion of their 10th year anniversary, we speak to Nayantara Nanda Kumar, the founder of Our Sacred Space.

“Our work covers art, environment and wellness — they encompass a large aspect of life. Our work is one that’s life-affirming. Around the tie of founding this space, I noticed that Hyderabad has been seeing several changes, most of them, positive. Earlier there was a space for kindness, compassion and human decency, which is growing more limited by the day.

There is a lot of concern over these things. I saw how my father, a journalist, covered riots which left a deep impact. Slowly I began to realise how my dance practice brought me health and joy. It’s the same beauty and healing that I decided to spread through this space. We started with the aim of creating a space where people could be themselves — their real, authentic selves,” says Nayantara. She started the space with six to seven processes and today has close to 20 of them.

When she started out, everyone around Nayantara was sceptical. “People who were dear to me questioned my dream, about my decision to put in all of my life’s savings into this. They asked if my idea was realistic and if it could sustain, and the answer to those questions is for all of us to see for today,” Nayantara says, beaming with pride. On how she pressed on and go this far, she owes it all to the power of clarity. “I had clarity, I had no doubt about what I was stepping into.

I knew this would work and knew exactly how I should go about it — also because it was the need of the hour. Your job tends to be a relief when you work on something that you completely believe in,” says she. On how she sifted through the numerous artistes in the city, Nayantara says, “I do ask them for certificates, but what I look for is honesty and integrity in their works. If there are people like that and but no certificate, I’m still okay with it. We have space for all ages and our oldest student was 98 years old, who is one of the most sincere students. We believe everyone has their own unique ability.”

Several art spaces in the city received a huge blow during the pandemic and so did Our Scared Space, but Nayantara tried to keep things engaging: “I was very concerned and I shut early before the government declared. It was my responsibility to ensure no one was exposed to the virus. Soon, we went online and reached communities that were deeply interested. Keeping the space closed was terribly demoralising but all of us stood together and were able to support communities that reached out to us.”Recalling one of her fondest memories at Our Sacred Space, she shares, “Mr Ganate, our oldest student, would just put his hands together and thank us for our job. We lost him during the pandemic, but the inspiration he left behind will always fill our hearts.” On a concluding note, she says, “My call is to the community, we have been here for 10 years — schools, universities and individuals come forward and see how they can collaborate with us, our city would do wonders.”