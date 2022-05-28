Orange gold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : From healing your heart to helping you lose weight and boosting your immunity, the humble pumpkin comes with multiple health benefits. This weekend, gorge on these delicious recipes shared by top chefs in the city

Pumpkin Gnocchi

Ingredients:

150 gm cooked pumpkin | 75 gm refined flour | 3 gm salt | 2 gm pepper | a pinch of nutmeg powder | 30 gm butter | 3 gm parsley | 50 gm parmesan cheese | 1 lt water

Method:

● Cut the pumpkin into thin slices and cook in a preheated oven at 200 degrees C for 15 minutes, until they start to slightly dry.

● Place the flour in a bowl, crush the pumpkin with a potato ricer on the flour, add salt and black pepper and flavour with a pinch of nutmeg.

● Make a dough and shape it like a loaf. Cut a piece of pumpkin dough with a dough scraper then make a long roll of dough as thick as a finger.

● Slice the roll 1/2 inch, so as to have small cylinders.

● Now, slide the gnocchi one by one on a gnocchi board to give them the classic striped pattern on the surface.

●Bring the water to a boil and add the salt as required. Add the gnocchi once the dumplings come to the surface it’s cooked, take them with a slotted spoon and drain them well.

For sauce:

● In a saucepan, melt the butter and flavour it with parsley on low heat for about 2 minutes.

● Finish seasoning them by adding sauce and then add grated parmesan cheese.

— Balvinder Lubana, executive chef, Marriott Hyderabad

Curried Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:

10 gm crushed garlic | 50 gm thinly sliced onion 1 dash olive oil, cold-pressed | 20 gm chopped leek |

20 gm celeriac, cut into small trips | 20 gm curried Madras powder |

350 gm pumpkin flesh, diced | ½ tsp marjoram, freshly chopped |

½ tsp chopped chives | 60 gm natural bifidus yoghurt | Salt to taste | 30 gm bouillon| Freshly ground pepper to taste

Method:

● Add garlic and onion to the oil and fry until they turn brown.

● Rinse vegetables in water and let rest for a few minutes, then drain. This is to eliminate their acidity.

● Add Madras curry powder. Now add vegetables and pumpkin to garlic and onion.

● Add bouillon and cook for 30 minutes on medium heat.

● Puree ingredients either by mashing or in a blender.

● Taste and season with salt and pepper.

● Mix yoghurt with marjoram and chives and add to soup.

● Present using garlic crostini.

— Chef Kailash Gundupalli, culinary director, NHCC

Pumpkin Cardamom Tea Cake

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter (room temperature) | 3/4 cup white sugar | 2 eggs (room temperature) | 5 ounces canned pumpkin (room temperature) | 1 cup flour | 1/2 tsp salt | 1/4 tsp ground clove | 2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp baking powder | 4 pods green cardamom, shelled and crushed

Walnut crumb:

3/4 cup shelled raw walnuts

| 2 tbsp white sugar

Method:

● Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line a 9 x 5 loaf pan with a large sheet of parchment paper.

● Cream the butter, vanilla, and sugar for 3 minutes, until it changes colour and is light and fluffy.

● While the butter is creaming, combine the flour, salt, baking powder, clove, and cardamom in a small bowl. Whisk until combined.

● Scrape down the bowl and add one egg. Mix on medium speed for 1 minute. Scrape down the bowl and repeat the process with the second egg, then the pumpkin.

● While the eggs are creaming, make the topping. In a small food processor, combine the walnuts and sugar. Blitz till finely chopped.

● Add all the dry ingredients in one go until combined. Pour into the prepared loaf, and smooth the top over with an offset spatula. Sprinkle the walnut crumb in one even layer, and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour.

● Remove from the oven, and cool for 15 minutes in the pan.

— Vikash Vumudi, head chef, Voila, Jubilee Hills