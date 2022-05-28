STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Retired cop dies in mishap at Shameerpet

A retired policeman died in a road accident at Shameerpet while he was on his way to distribute invitation cards for his daughter’s wedding on Friday.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A retired policeman died in a road accident at Shameerpet while he was on his way to distribute invitation cards for his daughter’s wedding on Friday. Mohammad Pasha, 65, lost control of the motorcycle he riding and crashed into a lorry. One on his relatives, who was a pillion rider was injured in the accident. Pasha had ret ired as a SI at Gajwel police station under Siddipet commissionerate.

Hailing from Gajwel, Pasha had moved to the city after retirement and was staying at Yakuthpura along with his family. His daughter Afreen’s wedding was fixed to June 2, 2022 and he was distributing wedding invitations. On Friday they decided to distribute cards in Gajwel. The day being hot, Pasha along with a relative started to Gajwel on Friday night. At Majidpur ‘X’ Roads of Shameerpet, their bike crashed into a lorry, which entered into their lane without any caution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp