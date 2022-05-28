Retired cop dies in mishap at Shameerpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A retired policeman died in a road accident at Shameerpet while he was on his way to distribute invitation cards for his daughter’s wedding on Friday. Mohammad Pasha, 65, lost control of the motorcycle he riding and crashed into a lorry. One on his relatives, who was a pillion rider was injured in the accident. Pasha had ret ired as a SI at Gajwel police station under Siddipet commissionerate.

Hailing from Gajwel, Pasha had moved to the city after retirement and was staying at Yakuthpura along with his family. His daughter Afreen’s wedding was fixed to June 2, 2022 and he was distributing wedding invitations. On Friday they decided to distribute cards in Gajwel. The day being hot, Pasha along with a relative started to Gajwel on Friday night. At Majidpur ‘X’ Roads of Shameerpet, their bike crashed into a lorry, which entered into their lane without any caution.