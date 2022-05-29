Bank employee dies by suicide at Mansoorabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bank employee died by suicide by consuming poison near Mansoorabad Tank Bund on Saturday. According to police, the victim was identified as Arugondla Jagadish Kumar, 36, who was working at the Lotus Mac Society Bank, a credit co-operative in Mohan Nagar, Kothapet.

On Saturday evening, the victim’s wife Arugondla Siva Leela called him but the call was attended by a stranger, who said the phone was found near the Mansoorabad Tank Bund, She along with her brother, rushed to the tank bund to find Jagadish dead. He had allegedly consumed poison after mixing it in a soft drink. In her complaint to the police, Siva Leela said that her husband was having an affair with his co-worker and she was forcing him for marriage. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.