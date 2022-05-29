RGV accuses Natti couple of forgery, extortion attempt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Film director Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police against Natti Entertainments backers Natti Kranthi and Natti Karuna, accusing them of forging his signature on a letter assuring payment of Rs 50 lakh.Kranthi and Karuna had instituted a civil suit against the filmmaker to try and stop him from releasing his upcoming movie ‘Khatra’.

In his complaint, Varma, also known as RGV, said: “I recently completed a multilingual movie ‘Khatra’ which was slated for release on April 8, 2022. The day before its release, the Natti couple filed a civil suit against me basing on a forged document dated last year to stop its release. The document was on the letterhead of my firm ‘Company’ and my signature has been misused by the duo”.

RGV alleged that based on the forged document, the Natti couple hatched a criminal plan to extort money and filed a suit with City Civil Court on April 6 and obtained an injunction order on the same day without any notice sent to him. He challenged the injunction, stating that the Civil Court has no jurisdiction to pass the order.

The High Court had stayed the Civil Court order on April 12. RGV sought a forensic analysis of the document.However Punjagutta police is awaiting legal opinion on his complaint against Natti Entertainments.