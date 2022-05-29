STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalker accused of stabbing widow held

A senior officer said that five teams worked on the case and traced Abdul Hameed within hours.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kanchanbagh police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man who brutally stabbed a widow in broad daylight at Hafez Babanagar on Friday.Abdul Hameed had been stalking 42-year-old Syeda Noor Banu and when she spurned his advances, he accosted her when she was walking on the road, stabbed her and fled from the spot in an auto-rickshaw. He then consumed three strips of sleeping pills. 

After he was arrested, police moved Abdul Hameed to a private hospital where his stomach was pumped to save his life. According to police, a harassment case was registered against Abdul Hameed in 2021 on the complaint of Noor Banu. However, in a display of sympathy, she withdrew her complaint but stopped communicating with Abdul Hameed, for which he bore a grudge against her. 

After the attack, Noor Banu was rushed to a private hospital where she was given treatment. Police confirmed that she is now out of danger. A senior officer said that five teams worked on the case and traced Abdul Hameed within hours. Abdul Hameed resides with his parents and brother in the same area and was acquainted with the victim, said the police officer. 

Spurned advances

When the woman spurned the accused’s advances, he accosted her when she was walking on the road, stabbed her and escaped

