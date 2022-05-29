STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three electrocuted while pulling iron chariot

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a nearby government hospital. 

 An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted while he was playing near his house after he came in contact with a live wire in Sriram village at 42 Mauza locality here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons were electrocuted and five others sustained electrical burns when the iron chariot they were trying to shift touched an 11KV power line in Kethepally of Nampally mandal in Nalgonda district on Saturday. According to police, the victims were identified as Rajaboina Yadaiah, 35, Pogagu Mohanaiah, 40, and Dasari Anjaneyulu, 30. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a nearby government hospital. 

The chariot which was used for Sri Rama Navami celebrations of Sri Sitarama Swamy temple on April 10 this year was left under a Neem tree close to the temple. The incident occurred when the temple priests along with ten others were trying to shift the chariot to its shed. Three persons died on the spot, they said. 

