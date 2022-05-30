Date with ice cream

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! This was the mood that echoed on Sunday at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, HITEC City. Every brand of ice cream in the city showed up at ‘The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge’ which was a big hit, with participants across age groups competing to win the title. From guessing the flavour of the ice cream blindfolded to eating ice cream with their bare hands, the quirky competitions ensured everyone had the best weekend.

Though several flavours were difficult to guess, participants had the most fun playing the game. Interestingly, some contestants could guess almost 17 flavours of ice creams! Hybiz TV hosted the challenge which was sponsored by Scoops. Secretary to the government of Telangana Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS was the chief guest of the event.

The place had families walking in to try different flavours of ice cream, but is it even an event in Hyderabad without biryani being served? Several stalls found takers at the fun event. Over 50 companies like Amul, Havmore, Cream Bell, Arun Ice Cream, Cream Stone, Celebrations, Jumani, and Kwality Walls Ice Creams, among many others, made their presence felt.

Rohit from Jubilee Hills won worth `1 lakh cash prize and a domestic holiday trip package worth `40,000. The runner up was Sriya from Uppal who took home `50,000 and a `25,000 worth domestic holiday trip package. Varun James one of the visitors at the event and also a participant sharing his experience at the event, says, “It’s good to see so many ice cream brands at one place. I took part in the tasting competition but my luck did not work out as I couldn’t guess the flavours correctly. I also got to try mint and lemon flavoured popsicle from the House of Pops, which I loved. It was a fun Sunday for me, spent great with family and friends with amazing ice creams for company.”