Pub in Hyderabad violates decency rules, Ramgopalpet cops arrest 18 people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Central Zone Task Force sleuths, in a joint operation with Ramgopalpet police, raided the ‘Club Tequila Cafe and Bar’ late on Saturday and arrested 18 people, including the Managing Director of the establishment, eight women and five customers on charges of obscenity and violating excise rules.

According to the police, “The pub was operating illegally and violating excise rules; its management had not obtained valid permission from the authorities concerned. They had also engaged women to lure customers with obscene gestures or dances.”

Those arrested were identified as Nalini Reddy, the MD, N Ravi the manager, two DJs B Hari Krishna and Syeda Zareen, and B Prakash the cashier. “The women indulged in obscene acts by giving indecent gestures to lure male customers. Further, the music system was being played beyond permissible decibels,” the police said.

New pub under spotlight for all the wrong reasons

Meanwhile, a video clip of women, believed to be Russian, making obscene gestures while dancing in a pub that was inaugurated on Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills on Saturday, has gone viral. However, the police said that no action against the management of the pub was taken since no complaint has been lodged. Since the pub is sandwiched between commercial establishments, its late night activity did not disturb anybody and hence there was no complaint, police sources said.

According to sources, the management of the pub engaged two Russian dancers for the inauguration who performed well into the night. While pubs are allowed to operate till 1 am on weekends (with half an hour grace period to clean up after the customers leave), this particular establishment continued to remain open well past the deadline.

“The pub in question has obtained all permissions from the authorities concerned. Since there is no complaint, we will not take any action. However, if we receive any complaint from neighbours, we will definitely register a case of disturbing peace and creating nuisance,” said an official with Jubilee Hills police.