Speaking to Trees

HYDERABAD : After ascending four taller than usual stairs, Asiya Khan pants and says, “Molsiri (Mimusops elengi) — the smell of this tree when blooming is subtle yet redolent from afar.” She described the Molsiri trees skillfully planted near the Tomb of Hayat Bakshi Begum. There is a saying she adds, “Molsiri is like a friend, who may not be with us, but leaves with us the subtle fragrance that always remains.” This Sunday, CE was at Qutb Shahi Heritage Park with Asiya Khan, Sadhana Ramchander and Kobita Dass Kolli from the tree lovers club, who invited tree lovers to speak of heritage trees.

Gulmohar trees adorning the tomb

It was perhaps the best of the times, four o’clock when the summer’s sun had just begun to show mercy and the air was balmy. Soon the rays fell slant transcending through the leaves, illuminating them in the best of the light and shades. There was an unaltered, un-still flow of the transfiguring pearly white clouds that made the necropolis seem pretty as a picture. The site when walked with tree lovers offers a different perspective altogether — for the attention is paid to the sacred garlic pear tree, which was an overgrowth on a tomb, later relocated on the soil where it belongs. Also, there is intertwined neem, mango trees supporting bougainvillea, peepal, sun-kissed banyan roots and access to a secret rose and jasmine garden.

“Hallmarks of Mughal gardens are pomegranate, citrus and fig. But the romanticised plants include rose, jasmine and gulmohar, which is confused with the flame of the forest or sacred tree,” says Kobita Dass Kolli. A moment later, she gathers kids attending the tree walk to describe to them, that the Sandbox tree (Hura crepitans) planted by the two hakims (royal physicians) tombs. “It’s ‘Monkey no climb tree’, the tree when young, has spines throughout the stem to prevent monkeys from climbing and damaging the foliage. This tree, when grown, it builds a strong trunk and loses all the thorns, now monkeys are allowed to climb,” she adds.

Asiya Khan addressing the group

Asifa was sharing stories, like a cantadora, she said, while everyone walked on the dried leaves under a banyan tree, “The name Baniya (given to Marwari business families) is associated with banyan trees. They used to stall their stores under the canopy of vast banyans, therefore the name Baniya,” said she.

While Sadhana Ramchander remained lost in her own world of barks. She was studying and observing carefully how the twigs and stems intertwine. She was the one who could identify a dead trunk and name the plant. “This was a hundred-year-old mango tree,” she says, while looking at a dead trunk, from which arose a new, afresh sets of the stem bearing leaves of peepal. “Peepal is not invasive, but in this case, it must have killed the dying mango tree for light and nutrients,” she added. The walk concluded under a gulmohar tree, planted near a mosque in front of Mohammed Quli Qutb Shahi’s Tomb.