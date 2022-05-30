STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Speaking to Trees

It was perhaps the best of the times, four o’clock when the summer’s sun had just begun to show mercy and the air was balmy.

Published: 30th May 2022 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank tiwari 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  After ascending four taller than usual stairs, Asiya Khan pants and says, “Molsiri (Mimusops elengi) — the smell of this tree when blooming is subtle yet redolent from afar.” She described the Molsiri trees skillfully planted near the Tomb of Hayat Bakshi Begum. There is a saying she adds, “Molsiri is like a friend, who may not be with us, but leaves with us the subtle fragrance that always remains.” This Sunday, CE was at Qutb Shahi Heritage Park with Asiya Khan, Sadhana Ramchander and Kobita Dass Kolli from the tree lovers club, who invited tree lovers to speak of heritage trees.

Gulmohar trees adorning the tomb

It was perhaps the best of the times, four o’clock when the summer’s sun had just begun to show mercy and the air was balmy. Soon the rays fell slant transcending through the leaves, illuminating them in the best of the light and shades. There was an unaltered, un-still flow of the transfiguring pearly white clouds that made the necropolis seem pretty as a picture. The site when walked with tree lovers offers a different perspective altogether — for the attention is paid to the sacred garlic pear tree, which was an overgrowth on a tomb, later relocated on the soil where it belongs. Also, there is intertwined neem, mango trees supporting bougainvillea, peepal, sun-kissed banyan roots and access to a secret rose and jasmine garden. 

“Hallmarks of Mughal gardens are pomegranate, citrus and fig. But the romanticised plants include rose, jasmine and gulmohar, which is confused with the flame of the forest or sacred tree,” says Kobita Dass Kolli. A moment later, she gathers kids attending the tree walk to describe to them, that the Sandbox tree (Hura crepitans) planted by the two hakims (royal physicians) tombs. “It’s ‘Monkey no climb tree’, the tree when young, has spines throughout the stem to prevent monkeys from climbing and damaging the foliage. This tree, when grown, it builds a strong trunk and loses all the thorns, now monkeys are allowed to climb,” she adds. 

Asiya Khan addressing the group

Asifa was sharing stories, like a cantadora, she said, while everyone walked on the dried leaves under a banyan tree, “The name Baniya (given to Marwari business families) is associated with banyan trees. They used to stall their stores under the canopy of vast banyans, therefore the name Baniya,” said she. 

While Sadhana Ramchander remained lost in her own world of barks. She was studying and observing carefully how the twigs and stems intertwine. She was the one who could identify a dead trunk and name the plant. “This was a hundred-year-old mango tree,” she says, while looking at a dead trunk, from which arose a new, afresh sets of the stem bearing  leaves of peepal. “Peepal is not invasive, but in this case, it must have killed the dying mango tree for light and nutrients,” she added. The walk concluded under a gulmohar tree, planted near a mosque in front of Mohammed Quli Qutb Shahi’s Tomb. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp