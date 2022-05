By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons from Suryapet reportedly drowned in the Abbey Falls in Kodagu district of Karnataka, on Sunday. Sources said the trio along with 13 others, all belonging to Suryapet district, were on a holiday.

The deceased, Shyam, Sriharsha and Shaheendra, drowned accidentally when the group was playing. Alerted by their friends, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and fished out their bodies. Arrangements are being made to shift the bodies to Suryapet.