Youth in Hyderabad hangs himself over property row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Feeling humiliated over being abused by his stepmother and step-siblings over sharing of property, a youth died by suicide at Shabad on Sunday, the police said. The victim, M Anil, 23, was found hanging at his residence.

Anil’s late father Shyam Rao had two wives, Sharada and Sangamma. While Sharada and her children reside in Karnataka, Sangamma along with her two children Anil and Ganesh were residing with Shyam Rao. Since Shyam Rao died six years ago, Sharada has been fighting for her rights to a share in the property.

On Sunday, Sharada and her children came to Shabad and quarrelled with Sangamma and her sons over the property. They also abused them and attempted to assault Anil. Later, Anil locked himself up in his room. Sangamma grew suspicious when he did not come out even after a long time. Later, they broke open the room only to find him hanging.