STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Youth in Hyderabad hangs himself over property row

Feeling humiliated over being abused by his stepmother and step-siblings over sharing of property, a youth died by suicide at Shabad on Sunday, the police said.

Published: 30th May 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp_Image_2021-12-29_at_5

suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Feeling humiliated over being abused by his stepmother and step-siblings over sharing of property, a youth died by suicide at Shabad on Sunday, the police said. The victim, M Anil, 23, was found hanging at his residence. 

Anil’s late father Shyam Rao had two wives, Sharada and Sangamma. While Sharada and her children reside in Karnataka, Sangamma along with her two children Anil and Ganesh were residing with Shyam Rao. Since Shyam Rao died six years ago, Sharada has been fighting for her rights to a share in the property.

On Sunday, Sharada and her children came to Shabad and quarrelled with Sangamma and her sons over the property. They also abused them and attempted to assault Anil. Later, Anil locked himself up in his room. Sangamma grew suspicious when he did not come out even after a long time. Later, they broke open the room only to find him hanging. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Death Property
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp