3 mobile store owners briefly turn crorepatis   

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons operating mobile stores in different parts of Telangana, became multi-millionaires on Sunday, owing to a technical error of the HDFC Bank, in whose branches all three of them had accounts. Incidents of huge amounts of cash credited into their accounts were reported from Vikarabad, Peddapalli and Nirmal districts.

In Vikarabad, Venkat Reddy on Sunday received a message on his mobile phone, stating that `18.52 crore was credited into his account. He immediately contacted the bank’s customer care and was directed to approach the bank on Monday, as Sunday was a holiday.

“The amount credited into my account and my own amount in the account were frozen. I could not conduct any transactions even for my own money,” Venkat Reddy said. He got the issue resolved after approaching the bank on Monday. In a similar case, Illendula Sai who runs a mobile store in Manthani town in Peddapalli district, received `5.63 crore into his account and his account was frozen. He realised that the amount credited into his account was due to a technical glitch and the amount was remitted back to the bank. 

In Revojipeta village in Dasturabad mandal of Nirmal district, Vangala Sai’s account was credited with `1.20 crore. He initially transferred `50,000 from his account, but later found the account was frozen. Later, bank authorities contacted him and informed that the amount credited was by mistake and remitted the balance amount to the bank. He was also asked to remit `50,000 which he transferred from his account, to the bank.

