3 of IT firm booked for duping unemployed youth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhapur police registered a cheating case against Innohub Technologies Private Limited, an IT firm at Kondapur, which has allegedly cheated hundreds of unemployed youths under the guise of offering jobs and collected up to `1.50 lakh from each candidate. Madhapur Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said so far around 60 victims have approached them and the total number of victims could be more in number. “We have deputed special teams to nab the organisers of the firm,” he added.

The firm has been operating from a commercial building in Kondapur. Promising to offer jobs through back-door channels, they lured unemployed youths from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. After collecting money from gullible youth, they shut shop and the organisers — Kamalesh Kumari, Rahul Akole and Mudra Pradeep — went missing.

As repeated attempts of the victims to reach the organisers failed, the victims approached the police and lodged a complaint on Sunday, following which a case was registered. Police said the offices of the organisers were locked and their mobile phones are also switched off. Further probe is underway, they said.

