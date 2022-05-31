STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad's Nizampet, Rs 10.65 lakh cash seized

Sleuths of Special Operations Team of Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates busted three gangs betting on the final match and seized Rs 10.65 lakh in cash from them.

Published: 31st May 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Betting, IPL

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gangs organising betting on IPL matches had made plans to make it big during the final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on Sunday night.

But police vigil foiled their plans. Sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates busted three gangs betting on the final match and seized Rs 10.65 lakh in cash from them. 

On a tip-off, SOT sleuths raided a house at Nizampet of Bachupally police limits and caught three bookies organising online betting and seized Rs 3.63 lakh in cash from them. They were betting through online apps and also through phone lines. In another case, a house at Gokul Flats of Miyapur was raided and Rs 4.52 lakh cash was seized. One bookie was nabbed.

Another organiser Anapureddy Subba Rao was nabbed at Dammaiguda of Jawaharnagar and cash and other material worth Rs 2.50 lakh cash was seized from him. Police found Subba Rao, a construction contractor, was organising betting to overcome his financial problems.

The organisers were handed over to the respective police stations for further action. Meanwhile, a hunt is on to nab the absconding members and also the kingpin of these gangs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizampet IPL betting
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp