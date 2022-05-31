IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad's Nizampet, Rs 10.65 lakh cash seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gangs organising betting on IPL matches had made plans to make it big during the final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on Sunday night.

But police vigil foiled their plans. Sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates busted three gangs betting on the final match and seized Rs 10.65 lakh in cash from them.

On a tip-off, SOT sleuths raided a house at Nizampet of Bachupally police limits and caught three bookies organising online betting and seized Rs 3.63 lakh in cash from them. They were betting through online apps and also through phone lines. In another case, a house at Gokul Flats of Miyapur was raided and Rs 4.52 lakh cash was seized. One bookie was nabbed.

Another organiser Anapureddy Subba Rao was nabbed at Dammaiguda of Jawaharnagar and cash and other material worth Rs 2.50 lakh cash was seized from him. Police found Subba Rao, a construction contractor, was organising betting to overcome his financial problems.

The organisers were handed over to the respective police stations for further action. Meanwhile, a hunt is on to nab the absconding members and also the kingpin of these gangs.