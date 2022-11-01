Fight cold with elegance

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As temperatures dip, we speak to designers in the city who share ways to ace winter clothing — from what’s trending, to the right colours, patterns, and footwear, we’ve got your back! Designer Archana Puneet says a classic blazer, shirt, mini skirt and tie could be a cool way to kickstart winter for the fashion-conscious.

“Thigh-hugh boots are another timeless accessory that is back this winter. One can replace pants. It’s a classic and you can pair it with a clean-cut long shirt or a suede coat,” says she.

This winter is going to be a splash of bright palette, she says, adding that hot pink, bright purple, mandarin orange, neons and emerald green would rule the runways and the stores. Designer Harsha Nuthakki adds saying, “Colours like cobilt blue, emerald, burgundy pink brown, like dopamine colours will go well this winter.”

She says low-rise options, sheer slip dresses to heavy leather skirts and jackets go perfectly. Ballet flats and sleek sporty sneakers in bright-coloured neons are a hit this season. “Try baggy clothing — simply just size up in regular slacks and wear them on your waist. A bohemian look can be a lehenga with a jacket, and long sleeves. Velvet is another option, an alternative like crop sweaters or vests on skirts and sarees. Try wearing a shawl with beautiful embroidery to keep you warm,” Harsha says.

The key to wearing a dress in the winter is — layering, says Hafsa Sayed, founder-CEO, of Hafsa The Couture. “Garments with thick material can serve as a winter fit. Layer long coats over turtle neck tops, sleeveless sweaters over shirts, oversized blazers on jeans, overcoats on dresses, and big collared belted blazers. Look out for bold solid colours or keep it neutral with monochrome shades.

Mix different textures in your monochrome outfit. Plaids, checks and animal prints make quite a statement,” she says, adding that tailored suit sets that are comfortable, elegant and classic are a must to invest in. “Repurpose your warm weather outfits. In the end it all comes down to the right accessories that enhance your final look. It’s really just a matter of how you style,” she signs off.

