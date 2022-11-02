Home Cities Hyderabad

34 students suspended for ragging juniors in Hyderabad

The special committee formed to investigate the matter submitted its report within 24 hours after which the university took the decision to suspend the students.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 34 students have been suspended on charges of ragging their juniors at the P V Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) at Rajendranagar here. The action has been taken based on the report submitted by a special committee formed after receiving complaints from the victims.

Twenty-eight students who joined the university through the EAMCET counselling were recently brought to the notice of the authorities through a letter they dropped in the complaint box about the harassment they were facing from their seniors in the second and third years.

The special committee formed to investigate the matter submitted its report within 24 hours after which the university took the decision to suspend the students. Out of the suspended students, 25 were banned from attending classes and asked to vacate the hostel rooms. The rest were banned from staying in the hostel and using the university vehicle service.

