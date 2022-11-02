Home Cities Hyderabad

Sanitation worker tries to kill self over unpaid salary in Hyderabad

She alleged that they were being harassed daily and had to work in a team of 10 people instead of the norm of 21 people.

Published: 02nd November 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 03:59 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Frustrated over not being paid salary for the past few months, a sanitation worker reportedly attempted suicide in front of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on Tuesday.

Security personnel stationed at the premises foiled her bid and took the bottle of petrol away from her.
Lakshmi, who lives in Ziaguda, said that the Sanitation Field Assistant (SFA) and her supervisor were not releasing salaries and harassing her and other workers saying that they want a cut from their wages.
She alleged that they were being harassed daily and had to work in a team of 10 people instead of the norm of 21 people.

