Traffic to be diverted for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) on Wednesday, Cyberabad police have issued a traffic advisory on some routes in the city from 8 am to 6 pm.

Accordingly, Ambedkar Y junction will be closed for vehicles going from Balanagar towards Kukatpally till the BJY passes IDL Lake junction.

Vehicles moving from Balanagar and Erragadda towards BHEL will be diverted at Moosapet junction via Chittarama temple (GHMC Office Moosapet towards Anjaneya Nagar X road, Rainbow Vista, Khaithlapur junction, KPHB 4th phase, RUB Hitech City, Hindu project, Mahindra Aswitha, Pipeline Road and BHEL.

After the BJY passes IDL Lake, Ambedkar Y junction will be opened for vehicles coming from Balanagar.

