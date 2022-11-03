Home Cities Hyderabad

Engineering student attempts suicide, suffers 80 per cent burns in Hyderabad

Doctors stated that Vamshi Patel was rushed to a private hospital nearby after suffering 80 per cent burn injuries and is critical.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old engineering student tried to end his life by dousing sanitiser over himself and lighting a fire in the Guru Nanak Institute of Technology on Wednesday morning. Doctors stated that Vamshi Patel was rushed to a private hospital nearby after suffering 80 per cent burn injuries and is critical.

Ibrahimpatnam police said that Patel is a third-year engineering student and resides close to the campus. It’s suspected that he took the extreme step over unrequited love. Other students who started reaching the college noticed him pouring the sanitiser over himself and tried to stop him. Police have registered a case and are investigating. 

