PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate RFCL on Nov 12

Though there is no official confirmation on the exact schedule of his tour, the Prime Minister is expected to address a public meeting at NTPC, Ramagundam during his visit. 

Published: 03rd November 2022 04:08 AM

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on November 12 to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) to the nation. 

State BJP leaders, however, are upbeat about the Prime Minister’s latest visit to the State. But it is not clear if he will spend any time in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, sources said that works are underway to construct a helipad at NTPC. 

