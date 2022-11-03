Home Cities Hyderabad

Sanitation workers at the mercy of field assistants, who extort a cut from salaries in Hyderabad

However, many of them are not receiving salaries on time and are made to run from pillar to post due to harassment meted out by SFAs.

Published: 03rd November 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers

Sanitation workers collecting waste from residents. Image used for representational purpose | M K ASHOK KUMAR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lakshmi, a sanitation worker from Ziaguda, who reportedly attempted suicide in front of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on Tuesday, is not a case in isolation.
Like her, there are many sanitation workers who are being driven to take extreme steps as they are not being paid salaries due to alleged corrupt practices resorted by the Sanitary Field Assistants (SFAs).

Nearly 22,000 sanitation workers are keeping the city clean and their role Covid-19  lockdown was lauded by everyone. They sweat out to keep streets, inner roads, main roads and colonies clean on a daily basis.
However, many of them are not receiving salaries on time and are made to run from pillar to post due to harassment meted out by SFAs.

Threatened with more work

Sanitation workers allege that SFAs were demanding a cut in their salary every month. Some workers, mostly women, are harassed for not paying the monthly bribe. Every month it is a practice by many of the SFAs to collect Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 as ‘monthly mamool’ as soon as the workers receive their salaries.

GHMC sources said that it has come to their notice that many SFAs are allegedly collecting a portion of the salaries of sanitation workers as they play a major role in appointing them on a contract basis.
If the required bribe is not paid to them, the workers’ salaries are put on hold and their bills are not sent to higher officials for processing.

A sanitation worker said that every month it is a practice for many of the SFAs to collect Rs 500 and above as ‘monthly mamool’ as soon as the workers receive their salaries. “If we refuse their demands then they dump more work on us,” he said.

‘Monthly mamool’ system

A sanitation worker said that every month it is a practice for many of the SFAs to collect Rs 500 and above as ‘monthly mamool’ as soon as the workers receive their salaries. “If we refuse their demands then they dump more work on us,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Sanitary Field Assistants
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp