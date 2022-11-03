Home Cities Hyderabad

Struggle, thy name is life

Her art is all about the contemporary woman who struggles and juggles between traditional values and the benchmark of modernity.

Published: 03rd November 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rajashree Nayak

Artist Rajashree Nayak's art

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CE catches up with artist Rajashree Nayak, whose work ‘The Middle Path’ is being showcased at the State Art Gallery this week. She takes us through the process of her ‘printmaking art’, chats about the themes her work covers, and more. 

Her art is all about the contemporary woman who struggles and juggles between traditional values and the benchmark of modernity. “The traditional roots keep her grounded, she simultaneously accepts the modern world challenges wholeheartedly, and finds a middle path for her self-care and development,” artist Rajashree Nayak describes her muse. Her ongoing week-long show ‘The Middle Path’ at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur, is turning heads for the thoughts they provoke. 

Rajashree Nayak

Her other works titled ‘Our Three Musketeers’, ‘My mother in me’, ‘Hybrids’, ‘Thread of Hope’, ‘Little Rays of Sunshine’ and ‘Only Juice’, among others, have become conversation starters at the exhibits. 

Explaining her art form of printmaking, she says, “The process needs harmonious efforts of both physical involvement and the mind.

You have to visualise the final image before the process, and so have to be a very acute planner. Currently, I am doing something called etching - a reduction technic of woodcut and linocut medium of printmaking.”

She goes on to add that printmaking involves a long and tedious process of activities and needs considerable time to reach completion.

“It all depends on the size of your work and how much time you’re willing to give to each piece of work, using wood, zinc plate or a lino sheet.  Struggling through each print process and finally getting the result is a fascinating and enjoyable journey in itself. The outcome on the paper is euphoria in its own sense. The interplay of the process of printmaking and the journey of my concepts keeps me hooked to printmaking each time I pull a print off the press. It is like undergoing and experiencing the same miracle as like a seed sown into the earth and nurtured to a beautiful tree with rich flowers, fruits and leaves,” says she. 

Asked what made her choose her current theme, she says, “my works are more vocal about the present-day issues of contemporary women in society. The figurative characters in my artworks are common women in our routine life. The contemporary woman tries to establish herself in society. The complex value system keeps her mind tangled and occupied with the past or the future.

Even though life becomes rough and juggled, a part of the mind always tries to find ‘a thread of hope’ to weave her dream. One can easily comprehend the dilemma between two aspects of life, where one has to choose - struggle, thy name is life. It takes certain strength and fearlessness to hold all this and keep moving forward. This ‘middle path’ shows the way of living with a balanced view of, and growth in, life.” 

Apart from printmaking, Rajashree has always been drawn to terracotta medium and clay work and loves to explore the varieties of other printmaking mediums like mezzotint, lithograph, viscosity etc. “Soon, I hope to take my art that talks about India onto a global platform. I have plans for solo and group shows too, in the coming months,” she signs off. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajashree Nayak The Middle Path State Art Gallery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp