Suit up with fashion-tech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: My Perfect Fit Style Club, a lifestyle makeover brand exclusively for men, is organising the most stylish fashion and awards show in the city on November 12. The show would feature CEOs and businessmen who bought apparel from the brand. The brand uses AI technology to provide highly personalised grooming makeovers and dapper-like clothing. CE speaks to its co-founder Sushil Kumar, to learn more about their AI-style tech and the fashion show.

Launched in 2015, My Perfect Fit in 2021, equipped itself with AI technology that scans face, body type and colour tone, bringing out a personalised menswear shopping experience. “Every garment shown after AI profiling is designed to match your look, the occasion, preferences and skin tone, and is handcrafted to give you the perfect fit,” says Sushil Kumar.

Their AI has learned menswear designs from thousands of fashion stylists and trends into one, working individually with every client. “It scans through trends and similar-looking faces to bring out the best in our client’s personality. Therefore our brand is preferred by CEOs to get that dapper look without having to make rounds at tailors and stylists,” Sushil said.

Tech amalgamated with a personal touch of expert stylists brings about well-fitted, highly personalised outfits and accessories. The brand is also offering a personal stylist for every order. Their stylists assist you at every step of the way - during and after the order. Sushil added: “It is for anyone confused about what to wear. Tech will help guide you from suggesting looks to fabric recommendations to, if needed, expert styling for special events, with the human touch.”

Even the Most Stylish Men of 2022 awards which will be given during the fashion show event are to appreciate and reward men who care for their lifestyle and looks and try to keep up with trends and expectations daily. “It is to depict the influence of dressing sense of its impact in their field and society. This award celebrates men from different spheres, be it business, art, fashion, technology or any other area. Everyone gets the chance to see how stylish they can become,” the co-founder of My Perfect Fit said. The group owns and operates multiple brands under its portfolio and perfectly serves CEOs, senior executives, business owners, celebrities, and grooms.

