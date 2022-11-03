Home Cities Hyderabad

Suit up with fashion-tech

Launched in 2015, My Perfect Fit in 2021, equipped itself with AI technology that scans face, body type and colour tone, bringing out a personalised menswear shopping experience.

Published: 03rd November 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

My Perfect Fit Style Club

My Perfect Fit Style Club

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: My Perfect Fit Style Club, a lifestyle makeover brand exclusively for men, is organising the most stylish fashion and awards show in the city on November 12. The show would feature CEOs and businessmen who bought apparel from the brand. The brand uses AI technology to provide highly personalised grooming makeovers and dapper-like clothing. CE speaks to its co-founder Sushil Kumar, to learn more about their AI-style tech and the fashion show. 

Launched in 2015, My Perfect Fit in 2021, equipped itself with AI technology that scans face, body type and colour tone, bringing out a personalised menswear shopping experience. “Every garment shown after AI profiling is designed to match your look, the occasion, preferences and skin tone, and is handcrafted to give you the perfect fit,” says Sushil Kumar. 

Their AI has learned menswear designs from thousands of fashion stylists and trends into one, working individually with every client. “It scans through trends and similar-looking faces to bring out the best in our client’s personality. Therefore our brand is preferred by CEOs to get that dapper look without having to make rounds at tailors and stylists,” Sushil said. 

Tech amalgamated with a personal touch of expert stylists brings about well-fitted, highly personalised outfits and accessories. The brand is also offering a personal stylist for every order. Their stylists assist you at every step of the way - during and after the order. Sushil added: “It is for anyone confused about what to wear. Tech will help guide you from suggesting looks to fabric recommendations to, if needed, expert styling for special events, with the human touch.” 

Even the Most Stylish Men of 2022 awards which will be given during the fashion show event are to appreciate and reward men who care for their lifestyle and looks and try to keep up with trends and expectations daily. “It is to depict the influence of dressing sense of its impact in their field and society. This award celebrates men from different spheres, be it business, art, fashion, technology or any other area. Everyone gets the chance to see how stylish they can become,” the co-founder of My Perfect Fit said. The group owns and operates multiple brands under its portfolio and perfectly serves CEOs, senior executives, business owners, celebrities, and grooms. 

My Perfect Fit Style Club, a lifestyle makeover brand exclusively for men, is organising a fashion and awards show in the city. CE speaks to its co-founder Sushil Kumar, to learn more about their AI-style tech and the fashion show 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
My Perfect Fit lifestyle
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp