GHMC to contribute more towards maintenance charges for city parks

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to enhance the maintenance charges it pays to Colony Welfare Associations (CWAs) and Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) for the 730 colony parks and 34 tree parks in the city by 5 per cent from January 1, 2023.

This will impose an additional burden of over Rs 2.50 crore on the cash-strapped civic body.

For colony parks up to 1,000 sq mts, the GHMC’s contribution will be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per month. For parks over 1,001 sq m, it would be an additional Rs 2.50 per sq mt subject to a maximum of Rs 15,000; the contribution will be increased from Rs 5,000 per month to 7,000 plus Rs 3.50 per sq m subject to a maximum of Rs 21,000 per month.

For tree parks up to 1,000 sq m, the GHMC’s contribution will be increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,900 per month subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month. For parks above 1,001 sq m, the civic body’s contribution will be increased from Rs 3,500 per month to Rs 4,900 plus Rs 1.40 per sq m subject to a maximum of Rs 12,600 per month.

Currently, approximately Rs 6.34 crore per annum is being paid to CWAs and RWAs by the GHMC. This will shoot up to Rs 8.87 crore at the rate of five per cent per annum for eight years. The proposal has been approved by the GHMC Standing Committee.

The GHMC has been providing 75 per cent of the maintenance expenditure for parks by CWAs and RWAs for the past nine years. This amount has not been enhanced since then and is not sufficient for monthly salaries and other maintenance expenditures.

Corporators have been asking the Mayor to increase the GHMC contribution for proper maintenance of parks. Many colony parks are being neglected due to the meagre contribution released from GHMC.

GHMC officials told Express that these colony parks developed by the civic body were handed over to CWAs and RWAs for their regular maintenance under the scheme floated by the civic body under which the GHMC contributes 75% and 25% is contributed by CWAs and RWAs.

