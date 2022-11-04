Home Cities Hyderabad

New mall in Hyderabad boosts retail leasing; 4 Lakh sqft reserved in Q3

The new Ashoka Golden Mall in Kukatpally had a gross leasable area of nearly 3,00,000 square feet.

Published: 04th November 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With nearly 4,00,000 square feet of commercial spaces leased across the malls and streets in Hyderabad in the third quarter of the current year, the city has registered a staggering growth of 81.8 per cent over the previous quarter.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, leasing in the city was primarily driven by a new mall commencing its operations in Kukatpally and a few standalone projects starting their operations at prime high streets across residential locations such as Chanda Nagar, Manikonda, Khajaguda, and LB Nagar.

Retail leasing on main streets accounted for 69 per cent of the leasing activity in Q3, registering a rise of 55.9% over the previous quarter.

The growth was attributed to the expansion of popular Hyderabad-based retailers such as Kalamandir, Neeru’s, Cafe Niloufer, Narsing, Paradise, and others. Besides that, malls such as Sarath City, L&T Malls, DSL, and Ashoka Golden Mall witnessed good traction in Q3, accounting for 31% of the total leasing activity.

