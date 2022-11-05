Home Cities Hyderabad

Caught with woman, CI manhandles constable, held in Hyderabad

He was deployed in Munugode as part of security for polling for the by-election.

Published: 05th November 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vanasthalipuram police have arrested a Police Control Room Inspector G Raju for injuring a constable when the latter tried to take him into custody for being in an intimate position with a woman in his car on Thursday night.

The Police Constable rushed to the car where the Inspector was with the woman after the Inspector’s wife saw both of them and picked up a quarrel with him and later reported the issue to the Vanasthalipuram police.

According to the police, the 47-year-old Inspector was transferred to the Control Room from CCS, Hyderabad. He was deployed in Munugode as part of security for polling for the by-election. After polling, Raju headed straight to Vanasthali - puram to meet his paramour.

Raju’s wife, who suspected that he was cheating on her, was keeping tabs on him for quite some time. She managed to find out where he was and caught him with the woman in his car. She raised a hue and cry and fought with him when both of them tried to flee in the car.

Meanwhile, Blue Colts police who spotted them tried to take them into custody. Raju then retaliated and hit a constable causing a head injury to him. The police immediately took him into custody and registered a case for manhandling a public servant. He was remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

