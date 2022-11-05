Home Cities Hyderabad

Frozen goodness

Here's a list of a few curd recipes to satisfy a Telugu meal.

Murgh Dahi Kebab

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A Telugu meal is incomplete without ending it with some cool curd. This Yoghurt Day we get some recipes that will satisfy your cravings in the most unique ways possible. 

Murgh Dahi Kebab — By VH Suresh, executive chef, Platform 65

Ingredients:
200gm boneless chicken | 150gm yoghurt/curd | 50gm cheese | 10gm cream | 20gm ginger garlic paste | Green chilli paste | 20gm kaju paste | Salt to taste| 1 lemon | 2 pinches of black salt pinches | 2 pinches of coriander powder | 2 pinches of garam masala powder | 2 pinches of chat masala |1 egg white |20gm butter

Method:
● First prepare marinated yoghurt with lemon juice, ginger garlic paste, chilli paste, and salt.
● Add kaju paste, coriander powder, garam masala powder, and cheese to it.
● Now take boneless chicken in a bowl and wash well. Make sure it doesn’t have liquid to it.
● Now martinet the chicken with the prepared marinade, and add cream to it.
● keep the marinated chicken in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours.
● Now you are ready to grill the chicken in a clay oven or grill.
● First heat the oven to 240°c for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Now take it out and add egg white and cook for more 5mins.
● Add butter to the chicken/ brush the chicken with the butter.
● serve hot kebab on the plate with mint yoghurt.

Saffron & Rose Baked Yoghurt — By Balvinder Singh Lubana, executive chef, Marriott 
 

Ingredients: 
50 ml fresh cream | 50 ml milkmaid
50ml curd | A pinch of saffron strands| Dry rose petals | 2 fresh mint sprigs | Pistachio flakes
 

Method:
● Mix fresh cream, milkmaid, curd, a few dried rose petals and saffron strands in a mixing bowl.
● Bake it in a steam bath for 12 minutes at 160-degree celsius.
● Keep it in a chiller. Let it cool and set for 2 hours.
● Garnish it on top with a fresh mint sprig, pistachio flakes & dried rose petals

Malai Chicken Tikka — Asif Iqbal, executive chef, Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen​
 

Ingredients:
Chicken leg, boneless |100gm cashew paste | 100gm hung curd 
59gm green chilli paste| 10gm ginger garlic paste | 15gm salt | 10gm chaat masala  |25gm cardamom powder | 10gm cumin powder| 50gm grated cheddar cheese| 10gm white pepper powder |100gm cream
 

Method:
● Soak cashews and blend in a mixer, blend some green chillies, grate the cheese keep aside
● Cut the chicken leg boneless into cubes so they can be skewered
● Now mix all the ingredients in a bowl and mix with a whisk
● Let it rest in a fridge, to get firm
● Marinate the chicken with the mix for 3-6 hours
● Skewer them and cook them in the clay oven
● Ensure not to burn or blacken garnish with almond flakes and serve hot with mint yoghurt

