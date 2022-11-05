Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad water sufficient for next 40 years: Dana Kishore

C Shekar Reddy, Vice-Chairman, CII Telangana, said the State should encourage citizens to use water-saving tools.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

M Dana Kishore

Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board M Dana Kishore. (Photo| Global Water Summit 2019)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the Oxford Cities report, by 2030, among the 20 top growing cities in the world, 17 might be in India and Hyderabad may have USD 85 billion GDP, said Dana Kishore, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

While addressing the Telangana Infra Summit 2022 on the theme ‘Physical infrastructure and realty — prospects & challenges’, organised by CII, Dana Kishore said that Hyderabad is water sufficient for the next 40 years. M Goutham Reddy, Convenor CII Telangana Infra & Real Estate Panel & Managing Director & CEO, Re-sustainability Ltd. said that everything that connects society is infrastructure.

“Telangana is one of the role model states in terms of better infrastructure such as a greenfield airport in 2009, Outer Ring Road by 2011-12, water projects, metro rail. Land acquisition is a serious issue in road construction and cost overruns need to be taken into consideration, also disputes need to be resolved in 90 days,” he said.

C Shekar Reddy, Vice-Chairman, CII Telangana, said the State should encourage citizens to use water-saving tools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dana Kishore Oxford Cities report
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp