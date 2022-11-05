Hyderabad water sufficient for next 40 years: Dana Kishore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the Oxford Cities report, by 2030, among the 20 top growing cities in the world, 17 might be in India and Hyderabad may have USD 85 billion GDP, said Dana Kishore, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

While addressing the Telangana Infra Summit 2022 on the theme ‘Physical infrastructure and realty — prospects & challenges’, organised by CII, Dana Kishore said that Hyderabad is water sufficient for the next 40 years. M Goutham Reddy, Convenor CII Telangana Infra & Real Estate Panel & Managing Director & CEO, Re-sustainability Ltd. said that everything that connects society is infrastructure.

“Telangana is one of the role model states in terms of better infrastructure such as a greenfield airport in 2009, Outer Ring Road by 2011-12, water projects, metro rail. Land acquisition is a serious issue in road construction and cost overruns need to be taken into consideration, also disputes need to be resolved in 90 days,” he said.

C Shekar Reddy, Vice-Chairman, CII Telangana, said the State should encourage citizens to use water-saving tools.

HYDERABAD: As per the Oxford Cities report, by 2030, among the 20 top growing cities in the world, 17 might be in India and Hyderabad may have USD 85 billion GDP, said Dana Kishore, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). While addressing the Telangana Infra Summit 2022 on the theme ‘Physical infrastructure and realty — prospects & challenges’, organised by CII, Dana Kishore said that Hyderabad is water sufficient for the next 40 years. M Goutham Reddy, Convenor CII Telangana Infra & Real Estate Panel & Managing Director & CEO, Re-sustainability Ltd. said that everything that connects society is infrastructure. “Telangana is one of the role model states in terms of better infrastructure such as a greenfield airport in 2009, Outer Ring Road by 2011-12, water projects, metro rail. Land acquisition is a serious issue in road construction and cost overruns need to be taken into consideration, also disputes need to be resolved in 90 days,” he said. C Shekar Reddy, Vice-Chairman, CII Telangana, said the State should encourage citizens to use water-saving tools.