‘Nagar Keertan’ taken out ahead of Prakash Utsav in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A breathtakingly enthralling display of Gatka skills, the Sikh martial art form and rendering of shabad keertans were part of the “Nagar Keertan” (holy procession) carrying the Guru Granth Sahibji and Nishan Sahebans took out ahead of ‘Prakash Utsav’ marking the 553rd birthday celebrations of the first Sikh Guru.

The procession, in which hundreds of devotees participated, was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji that falls on November 8 this year. The holy procession proceeded via Clock Tower, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market, and Alpha Hotel and reached Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening.

GSS Prabandhak Committee president S Baldev Singh Bagga and general secretary S Jagmohan Singh and Harpreet Singh Gulati said that the Guru Granth Sahibji was taken on a decorated vehicle, followed by “Nishaan Sahebans” (religious flagbearers) while youths from Punjab and Hyderabad demonstrated their Gatka skills. Shabad keertans were rendered by Keerthani Jathas.

Kada Prasad, tea and snacks were distributed to the devotees and passersby all along the route.

The life and teachings of Guru Nanak were displayed on a decorated vehicle with an LED screen.

On November 8, a ‘Vishaal Deewan’ will be held at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally from 10.30 am to 4 pm marking the Prakash Utsav.

