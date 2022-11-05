Serious about fun: Gaming as a career option

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gaming has been one of the biggest and growing platforms for a couple of years now and it has been seeing a great response from different age groups. In fact, earning money while one plays a game is something that has caught everyone’s interest, making this an exciting avenue for most people.

For such fans, Nodwin gaming is hosting a DreamHack- World Digital Festival where people can visit and experience the world of gaming for three days.

Vishal Parekh, the chief marketing officer of Nodwin gaming, shares the idea behind this festival: "DreamHack is the world’s largest digital gaming festival. It started a while ago in different countries and reached India (Mumbai) in 2018. After that, we hosted the second edition in 2019 in Delhi and in Hyderabad but couldn’t be held after that due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We finally are committed to the gamers of Hyderabad, while being supported by the government of Telangana. Thankfully, they want to understand gaming a lot more, especially with so many misconceptions around it."

"The event is also about taking gaming as a serious career option. People think about gaming as just tapping fingers on one’s mobile phone but when people come here, they get to see that it is not just a mobile phone, this festival is about every kind of gaming — there is something for everyone. Even if you don’t want to play ‘premises’ games, there are tabletop games like UNO, snakes and ladders, carrots and things like that. There are PC and mobile-based competitions as well. We also brought chess, and it is one of the biggest tournaments of the festival which has a price pool of Rs 20 lakh!” he said.

Mentioning what one can expect from the gaming festival, he says, “Players can compete with each other — you can bring along your friend and get on the ladder boards and win exciting prizes as well. You can play chess, or a game on your mobile or PlayStation as well. If you like dancing, there is a competition for that as well. There are comedians who are going to be battling on chess boards too! There will be celebrity gamers who will be at the place to meet and greet people and talk about their journey. The ongoing fest is until November 6, from 11 am till evening 8 pm.”

Vishal says the idea is to keep getting bigger and better at the gaming festivals and make it an annual festival around October and November.

“We keep exploring places where there are a good number of gamers and their interest level in gaming. The response has been great, we could see so many kids coming up and playing games here. We see the acceptance coming and are set to go all out about gaming,” he signs off.

