Farmers educated on Iron age monuments in Hyderabad

Sivanagi Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Iron Age monuments, megalithic burials, which date back to 1000 BC, located on the outskirts of Varadarajapuram in Markook Mandal of Siddipet district and Kesavaram thanda in Muduchintalapalli Mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district are vulnerable and can become extinct if steps to conserve them are not taken immediately, says E Sivanagi Reddy, an archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation.

Until a few years ago, he says, there were a good number of megalithic burials formed from huge boulders in a circular plan and huge stones — known as Menhirs — were planted at Varadarajapuram.

When he examined the site on Saturday, he says he could notice only one stone, which was in collapsing condition. He adds that a similar case was seen at the Iron Age site located at Kesavaram thanda in the Medchal-Malkajgir district, he added.

