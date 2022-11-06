Home Cities Hyderabad

First in India, Apollo launches vertigo clinic in Hyderabad

These tests help the doctors to accurately localise and pinpoint the pathology in the complex vestibular system while meeting high global standards.

Published: 06th November 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Hospitals logo

Apollo Hospitals logo. (Photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pioneering the growth of vertigo treatment in India, a Vertigo and Balance Disorder Clinic has been launched in Apollo Hospitals here. Being one of the most underdiagnosed problems worldwide, this clinic is meant to bring a revolutionary change in the way vertigo is perceived and treated in the country.

As a condition where the person feels a sensation that they or the environment around them is moving or spinning, vertigo can adversely affect day-to-day activities. A single episode of vertigo may last from a few seconds to a few minutes and sometimes even for hours or weeks.

One of the key features of the Apollo Vertigo Clinic is the range of technologies to undertake advanced non-invasive tests, such as stabilometry, video head impulse test, videonystagmography, subjective visual vertical test, dynamic visual acuity test and calorie test. These tests help doctors to accurately localise and pinpoint the pathology in the complex vestibular system while meeting high global standards.

Comments

