Hyderabad Artillery Centre celebrates 60th anniversary

The team also visited the abode of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (Late), Ashok Chakra, and interacted with his parents.

BS Pawar

Lieutenant General BS Pawar (retd) flags off the Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition at Artillery Centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrations for the 60-year anniversary of the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, was held on Saturday.

On the occasion, the Chief Guest, Major General PR Murali, Officiating DG and Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery, released the first-day special cover. A statue of Colonel (Later Brigadier) Gurpartap Singh (Late), the first Commandant of the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, was unveiled by Major General HK Sharma (Retd) who was also the 16th Commandant of the Centre from 1992 to 1995.

Rekha Wodeyar (daughter-in-law) unveiled a bust of Colonel RS Wodeyar (Late), the third Commandant of the Artillery Centre, in presence of three successive generations of the Wodeyar family.

To mark 60 years of the centre, the Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition was flagged off on October 23. It covered 3,000 km from Hyderabad to Dhanushkodi and back. Members of the expedition interacted with war widows and veterans, apart from speaking to youth to promote road safety and create awareness about the Indian Army.

A special homage was paid to the martyrs of the Regiment of Artillery through a unique light and sound show depicting the history, valour and laurels. A festive dinner was organised which was graced by veterans and serving personnel. A barakhana was also organised for all ranks on November 4.

