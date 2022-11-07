Army’s open rally for sports cadets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 1 EME (Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers) Centre, Secunderabad will conduct an open rally for the induction of raw and proven players as sports cadets into Boys Sports Company (BSC) scheduled from December 26 to 31 in volleyball, kayaking and canoeing disciplines.

Applicants should be between 8 to 14 years and should be at least Class III pass (any school) with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi.

State, national and international level medal winners will be given priority. Applicants with any type of permanent tattoo on any part of the body need not apply. The selected candidates will be called ‘sports cadets’ and will be provided with free boarding and lodging, education up to 10th standard, living accommodation, insurance, medical facility as well as scientific coaching. Later, the eligible sports cadets will be enrolled in the Indian Army under the provision of the Army recruitment rules, where they will represent the force in various tournaments.

