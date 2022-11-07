Four projects on cards to ease traffic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed four new projects -- construction of a Road over Bridge (RoB), two additional vents under existing RuBs and expansion of an RoB -- to ease traffic snarls at crucial locations in the city.

The civic body has proposed an additional vent at Kacheguda and another at Nimboliadda, construction of an RoB at Patigadda and expansion of RoB at Aurobindo International School, OU Road, Vidyanagar.

As the flow of traffic at these four locations is heavy most of the time, the civic body has come to a conclusion that constructing these structures at these four places is feasible.

In this connection, GHMC will utilise the services of consultants for survey, investigation and preparation of designs and drawings and estimates along with DPRs for RoBs and RuBs, including approaches, service roads, storm water drains along footpath, medians and ducts. The deadline for the survey would be about three months.

The consultants would have to work out a cost-effective solution with innovative and state-of-the art construction technologies that would suggest the fastest implementation methodology with least interruption to traffic flow during construction.

GHMC officials told TNIE that the survey shall be conducted to carry out traffic surveys at all level crossing locations proposed for RoB and RuB for a period of three days (24 hours) covering a week day and weekend proposed for grade separation.

Traffic enumeration shall be made using tally marks at every 15 minute interval compiled for an hour. The survey shall capture various vehicle classes categorised under fast moving traffic and slow moving traffic. The traffic data shall be analysed for hourly fluctuations.

They said that the existing major road network system in Hyderabad city is beset with numerous problems associated with inadequate carriageway width, improper drainage facilities and pedestrian footpaths, traffic management etc.

This has resulted in increasing pressure on the existing road network and it is time for taking up the proper study technically and scientifically to assess the adequacy of the structural strength of existing road and to take up the necessary strengthening and improvement measures to cope up for the future traffic demand.

The selected consultant will have to look to enhance safety and level of service for the road users with minimal additional acquisition of land.

The consultant will also have to work out the most cost-effective solution with innovative and state-of-the art construction technologies aiming at fastest implementation methodology with the least interruption to the traffic during construction, suggest improvements to facilitate continuous traffic flow, increasing capacity by widening and adding more traffic lanes, improvements to the existing carriageway.

