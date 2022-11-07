Home Cities Hyderabad

ICRISAT joins USAID’s food-security efforts in Africa

A joint initiative between USAID and NASA as well as leading geospatial organisations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, SERVIR connects space to the village by using satellite data.

Published: 07th November 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the objective of connecting space to village, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with NASA, implementing partner ICRISAT and scientific partners launched the second phase of the SERVIR West Africa programme, known as SERVIR West Africa-2 at the Accra International Conference Centre, Ghana. 

A joint initiative between USAID and NASA as well as leading geospatial organisations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, SERVIR connects space to the village by using satellite data to address critical development challenges which affect communities on the ground. 

The first phase of SERVIR WA was launched in 2016.  In the second phase, USAID has committed nearly $16 million over the next five years to help West African countries use satellite data to address development challenges in food security and agriculture, water and hydro-climatic disasters, weather and climate, land cover and land use change, ecosystems services and a newly-introduced financial service. 

“Through geospatial technology, we will continue to generate critical knowledge that informs good governance and public policy for better nutrition, food security, climate resilience and a host of other outcomes that we collectively seek for dryland communities in West Africa and beyond,” said ICRISAT director general Jacqueline Hughes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICRISAT SERVIR USAID
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp