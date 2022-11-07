Home Cities Hyderabad

Thanks to MEIL, student pursues B.Tech

Chaitanya, who secured admission in NIT Mangaluru, decided against joining the institution due to the dire financial situation of her family.

Momula Chaitanya.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation extended financial support to Momula Chaitanya, a student from Siripuram in the Vikarabad district, to pursue B.Tech degree at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Mangaluru in Karnataka. 

Chaitanya, who secured admission in NIT Mangaluru, decided against joining the institution due to the dire financial situation of her family. After hr plight was brought to its notice, the MEIL Foundation decided to help the student. 

“The course fee was too high for my family to pay. I wouldn’t be able to pursue this course without the support of the MEIL Foundation,” she said.

