Celebrate poetry this weekend

The present multilingual poetry festival is a modest attempt to create one such platform and is perhaps the only multi-genre mainstream literary festival live at T-hub.  

HYDERABAD: Kavya Dhaara, a poetic extension of the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF), celebrates creativity and linguistic diversity is scheduled for this weekend. Unlike last year the festival is live and is an opportunity for anyone to experience it at T-Hub Phase 2, Madhapur.

Poets from the UK and bhasha poets from India will read and discuss their work. This is a multilingual event. Eight sessions are planned after the inaugural function on November 12, beginning with Telugu lyricists Gorati Venkanna’s talk, followed by a poetry reading session by legendary artist, writer, and educationist Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, Nirmala Putul Murmu, who is award-winning Adivasi writer-activist from Dumka, Jharkhand, and many more. Also there will be conversations with four leading poets from the UK (online) and four well-known poets writing in Indian languages (in person). In addition, six poets will offer (in person and online) short readings.

Supported by the National Centre for Writing (NCW), Norwich, UK; the Arts and Humanities Research Council, UK; the Government of Telangana; and the T-Hub. The festival is for synergising the poets’ enthusiasm and the audiences’ appreciation. It launched its extension Kavya Dhaara, last year online.

Kavya Dhaara often gets sidelined or ghettoised in major literary events. As a prelude to the annual festival in January 2023, the organisers said HLF would organise two unique events in November and December 2022. The organisers are also hosting ‘ANUVAAD: The HLF Translation Festival’ on December 10 2022, T-Hub Phase 2, Madhapur, one can attend the festival in December.  

