Fraudsters withdraw Rs 8 lakh from Mahesh Bank ATM

The culprits used six ATM cards to withdraw Rs 7.92 lakh between October 23 and 26 from the accounts of the bank’s customers.

Published: 08th November 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahesh Bank is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. This time, miscreants stole Rs 7.92 lakh cash from the accounts of bank’s customers from an ATM in a span of four days in Sanathnagar here. As cyber security was not adequate, it became child’s play for the culprits to get access to the accounts of the customers and withdraw cash.

According to Sanathnagar Inspector M Muthu Yadav, the Mahesh Bank regional manager had approached the police after noticing discrepancies in bank accounts. The regional manager said in his complaint that unidentified persons had stolen the money from an ATM in Sanathnagar police station limits. The inspector said: “The culprits used six ATM cards to withdraw Rs 7.92 lakh between October 23 and 26 from the accounts of the bank’s customers. They used ATM cards and furnished all the credentials the ATM screen asks and at the time ATM dispenses cash they used to switch off the power supply to prevent the machine sending SMS to the customers intimating them of the debit transaction in their accounts.” Mahesh Bank does not have the details of the account holders from whose accounts money had been debited. The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

