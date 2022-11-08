KTR holds meeting with UK biz delegation

Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  IT Minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting with a UK business delegation led by Andy Street, Conservative Mayor of West Midlands, at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday. Trade and investment opportunities in information and technology, innovation, life sciences, electrical vehicles and aerospace sectors were discussed in the meeting.

The minister also thanked the Mayor of West Midlands for inviting him as the keynote speaker at the Birmingham Tech Week which will be held in 2023.

Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; Nalini Raghuraman, Political Economy Advisor, British Deputy High Commission; Dan Storer, Chief Information Officer; Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries Department, were present on the occasion.

