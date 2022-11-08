Home Cities Hyderabad

Mass congregation to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti

After the culmination of the congregation, Guru Ka Langar (free community kitchen) will serve meals to devotees.

Published: 08th November 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

image used for representation purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘Prakash Utsav’ of Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated today. In this connection, a ‘Vishaal Deewan’ (mass congregation) will be held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally from 10:30 am to 4 pm.  Various events such as Gurbani Keertans (chanting holy hymns) will be conducted by reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers), who have been specially invited from various parts of the country.

The committees of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad are jointly organising the event. Bhai Satnam Singh Singh of Sri Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar, Bhai Sarabjeet Singh of Patna Sahib, Bihar, and others will recite ‘Shabad Keertans’ and ‘Kathas’ and throw light on the teachings of Guru Nanak, who stood for peace, equality and humanity. After the culmination of the congregation, Guru Ka Langar (free community kitchen) will serve meals to devotees.

