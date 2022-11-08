Simplicity is the way forward

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Meditation is the best medicine for your inner soul and it helps to heal from problems that’s bothering you, experts say. Whenever we are not keeping well, we look for answers for our problems — sometimes on our own and sometimes through spiritual gurus. Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Guide of Heartfulness Meditation, recently held a meditation session at the residence of Director of MEIL Group Sudha Reddy. Apart from the session, Daaji also unveiled his book — The Wisdom Bridge.

Talking about the session that was held and his experience with the Heartfulness, he says, “The session showed us that there are so many eager, enthusiastic seekers of the absolute truth who irrespective of where they come from, they want to experience that truth. Unless there is a desire to experience the truth for oneself there is no motivation to experiment in the first place.

We are living in the age of spiritual awakening. It is pleasing to see that Sudha Reddy-ji came up with such meaningful questions that are of significance to our society at large now. Many are bothered by the thoughts, but they possibly do not have a way out. Heartfulness meditation is the key to liberating oneself from mire and confusion. With meditation comes awareness and focus, it gives rise to patience and wisdom, and most importantly it teaches you to be happy under all circumstances.”

Elaborating about his inspiration to write the book, The Wisdom Bridge, he says, “It so happened that a young woman aged 28 came to me. When I asked her why she was not married yet, she said that she was not ready for it yet. I then asked her who was her dearest member in her family. ‘My grandmother’ she said, she taught me many things. I told her — if you marry late, will you live long enough to teach your grandchildren? She saw the point. We need to understand this. When people marry late, by the time their children hit their teens, they find it difficult to handle things. All hell will break loose in the household.

Marrying at the right age sets things right for everyone. It helps bridge the bonds through three generations. Human relationships have become chaotic in recent times. Marriages are turning sour these days. While divorces were trending in the west, the culture in our part of the world where men do not share daily chores with their wives. Egos have played a huge role in failing marriages. It can change the very social fabric. This had kept bothering me for quite a while. The book was on my mind since 2012 but it is only now that it materialised.”

Mentioning how this book helps people of different age groups, Daaji says, “The book talks about the simple things to live by to make life and relationships more meaningful and blissful. There is something for every generation. We are talking not just about couples, but also children, grandparents, grandchildren among others. As the African saying goes, it takes an entire village to raise a child. The same holds good today as it did since millennia and will continue to hold true for millennia to come. The idea is to keep the pleasantness of family bonds and foster values in families and societies at large.”

