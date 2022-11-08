Two flyovers ready for inauguration in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The six-lane bidirectional flyover from Kondapur to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and another four-lane bidirectional flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR are ready and will be inaugurated shortly, officials said. The road flyovers have been called an engineering marvel, with some stretches reaching 18 metres above the ground level across the existing Gachibowli flyover. The bidirectional flyovers are the longest in the state capital. As the authorities prepare to open the six-lane structure for traffic, which was constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), commuters hope it will ease traffic congestion at one of the busiest traffic junctions in the city. To avoid traffic jams at the Gachibowli junction, the flyover will provide seamless road connectivity between Hitec City and the Financial District. Traffic conditions in Madhapur and Kondapur will also improve, officials said. Speaking to the TNIE, a senior GHMC official said the main flyover length from ORR to Shilpa Layout is about 956 metres, the length of the approach road is 248 metres, and the width of the flyover is 16.6 metres. He added the length of the flyover from ORR to Kondapur is about 816 metres.